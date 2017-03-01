W. Main Street closed at US 176 after crash involving large truc - FOX Carolina 21

W. Main Street closed at US 176 after crash involving large truck

Posted: Updated:
Scene of the crash (March 1, 2017) Scene of the crash (March 1, 2017)
PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a portion of West Main Street in Pacolet was closed at US 176 after a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:43 a.m.

Emergency responders reported that a large truck and another vehicle were involved.

A fuel leak, entrapment, and injuries were also reported.

Tune in to The Morning News for traffic updates every 10 minutes every morning between 5 and 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.