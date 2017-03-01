Greenville man headed to federal prison after buying guns for an - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville man headed to federal prison after buying guns for another person

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

United States Attorney Beth Drake said a Greenville man faces up to 10 years in federal prison after he bought guns and gave them to a person who could not legally own or buy firearms.

Brandon Neal Hart, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court in Greenville to making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm, Drake said.

On September 28, 2015, Drake said Hart “knowingly made a false statement intended to deceive the firearms dealer with respect to a fact material to the lawfulness of sale” when he purchased a .380 caliber pistol, and a 9mm caliber pistol that he claimed he was buying for himself.

The judge accepted the plea and may sentence Hart to the maximum statutory sentence for the charge-- ten years in federal prison.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.

