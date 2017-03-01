Graham Co. Schools to dismiss early Wednesday ahead of storms

Graham County Schools will dismiss early Wednesday before severe weather is expected to hit the area.

“Due to the significant possibility of severe weather this afternoon, we have made the decision to have an Early Release today in order to get our students and staff home safely before the possible severe weather is expected,” the school district posted on Facebook.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:05 p.m. and middle and high schools will follow at 12:30 p.m.

