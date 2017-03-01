Laurens man pleads guilty to federal charges after robbing pharmacy

The man who robbed a Laurens pharmacy in August 2016 will face at least seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of commerce by robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to United States Attorney Beth Drake.

Iquill Wayne Morrison, 22, of Laurens, admitted to entering the Drug-Lo pharmacy on Aug. 25, 2016 while armed with a gun and robbing the employees of money.

Morrison was arrested on the federal charges on Nov. 28, 2016, and has remained in jail in Laurens County since then.

Drake said Morrison faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and could be sentenced to as much as life in prison.

The Laurens City Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case.

