Officials planning new connector road to alleviate traffic on Woodruff Rd.

The proposed new road is outlined on this map (Courtesy: city of Greenville)

The city of Greenville and Greenville County are working together to build a new road to connect Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane, which officials said can alleviate up to 20 percent of traffic on one of Woodruff Road’s busiest stretches.

The two-lane road will cover approximately 2,600 linear feet with roundabouts at Green Heron and Ketron Court, Greenville officials said.

The city of Greenville and Greenville County have each committed $400,000 to the project and Verdae properties has agreed to donate right-of-way valued at $500,000.

Officials said Piedmont Natural Gas and Verdae Properties have committed a combined $1.6 million and the city is working with property owners along Woodruff Road to secure additional financial commitments.

The project has not yet been bid out to a contractor so no construction timeline is available yet.

