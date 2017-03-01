Officials planning new connector road to alleviate traffic on Wo - FOX Carolina 21

Officials planning new connector road to alleviate traffic on Woodruff Rd.

Posted: Updated:
The proposed new road is outlined on this map (Courtesy: city of Greenville) The proposed new road is outlined on this map (Courtesy: city of Greenville)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The city of Greenville and Greenville County are working together to build a new road to connect Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane, which officials said can alleviate up to 20 percent of traffic on one of Woodruff Road’s busiest stretches.

The two-lane road will cover approximately 2,600 linear feet with roundabouts at Green Heron and Ketron Court, Greenville officials said.

The city of Greenville and Greenville County have each committed $400,000 to the project and Verdae properties has agreed to donate right-of-way valued at $500,000.

Officials said Piedmont Natural Gas and Verdae Properties have committed a combined $1.6 million and the city is working with property owners along Woodruff Road to secure additional financial commitments.

The project has not yet been bid out to a contractor so no construction timeline is available yet.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.