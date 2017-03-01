Fukoku expanding Laurens plant, creating dozens of new jobs

Fukoku America, a company that manufactures wiper blades and other rubber and plastic automotive products, is expanding its Laurens County plant and creating 65 new jobs.

Fukoku said it will invest $13.9 million to increasing its manufacturing capacity for producing constant-velocity joint (CVJ) boots and rack and pinion boots at the plant on Hunter Industrial Park Road in Laurens.

Fukoku is the largest producer of wiper blade rubber in the world and also develops seals for pneumatic tools and industrial machinery.

Hiring is underway and interested applicants can apply via SC Works.

