How to stay safe during a tornado, severe weather

The Red Cross is offering some important safety tips in case of a tornado or severe weather.

Tornadoes can completely destroy well-made structures, uproot trees and hurl objects through the air like deadly missiles, the Red Cross said.. Although severe tornadoes are most common the Plain States, they can happen anywhere.

The following are some safety tips provided by the Red Cross so people would know what to do to protect their loved ones in case a tornado strikes:

Identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows

In a high-rise building, pick a hallway in the center of the building. You may not have enough time to go to the lowest floor.

In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, however it is configured, is safe in a tornado.

Weather forecasts can also be helpful, but it is essential to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. A tornado WATCH means a tornado is possible whereas a tornado WARNING means a tornado is already occurring or will occur soon, people must go to a safe place immediately.

