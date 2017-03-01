Deputies: Man ticketed for DUI after picking up child from school

Deputies said a man was ticketed after he was observed driving erratically and admitted to taking opiates after picking up a child from Gable Middle School Tuesday.

Deputies said another driver reported that a silver Buick was driving erratically and running into other lanes and off the roadway after exiting the school pick up line and onto Otts Shoals road.

Deputies caught up with the car on US 221 and pulled the car over at Dorman High School.

Deputies said William Harvey Jr. was driving the car and a 12-year-old was riding in the vehicle.

Deputies said Harvey was very lethargic, his eyes were tight, and his speech was slurred.

After failing field sobriety tests, deputies said they transported him to the detention center where a breathalyzer test revealed a 0.0 percent blood alcohol content. Harvey refused to give a urine sample

Deputies said they ticketed Harvey for driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.