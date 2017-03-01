Swinney says Upstate native leading pack to become Clemson's next starting quarterback

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday that Kelly Bryant was leading the back to becoming the team's next starting quarterback heading into the fall football season.

Swinney made the announcement during a news conference ahead of the football team’s spring training.

Bryant, a sophomore, is a graduate of Wren High School. He replaces Deshaun Watson, the quarterback who led Clemson to a national championship victory and graduated in 2016.

Bryant is 13-22 for 75 yards while adding 178 rushing yards on 35 carries in his 12 career games, according to the Clemson Tigers’ Athletic Department.

