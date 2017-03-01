Spartanburg announces sidewalk, road closures as Montgomery Building renovation begins

Spartanburg city officials said sidewalk closures will begin on Friday and lane closures will begin in late March along Church Street as renovation work begins on the Montgomery Building.

The $29 million construction will transform the building, built in 1920 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, to include 10,000 square feet of retail and dining space on the first floor, 11,000 square feet of office space on the second floor, and 72 high-end residential apartments on floors 3 through 10.

City officials said adjacent sidewalks and one lane of traffic on both South Church and St. John streets to be closed for approximately 14 months.

The construction is expected to be completed in August 2018.

Read more about the Montgomery Building renovation here.

