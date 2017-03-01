Spartanburg Co. deputies: Man arrested after knife assault on his mother

A man was arrested on Wednesday by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after deputies said he assaulted his mother with a knife.

Deputies said they responded to Double Branch Rd. in reference to a disturbance with a weapon, and they were advised that a male had been holding a knife to a woman’s throat.

According to deputies, the mother stated she signed a contract with her son, identified as Justin Johnson, in which Johnson agreed to do some work on a residence located near the area. An argument began when the mother did not pay Johnson, according to investigative reports.

Deputies said the mother stated Johnson did not complete the work and that was the reason why she refused to pay him. She stated the argument escalated to the point where Johnson threw her on the hood of the car and held a knife to her throat. Johnson then threw her to the ground.

The mother also stated, deputies reported, Johnson stopped his attack and threw the knife on the ground when Johnson’s father came out of the residence and told him to get off her.

Deputies said they later found the knife the mother described near a tree on the property where Johnson threw it and noticed grass on the back of her shirt. They also noticed a visible scratch on the left side of her cheek.

Justin was asked why he did not had grass on his shirt when he initially stated he wrestled on the ground with his mother. Deputies said he had no explanation and that he denied ever using a knife on his mother’s throat.

Due to the visible marks on the mother’s neck and witness verification, deputies placed Johnson under arrest and transported him to the Spartanburg Detention Center. He was issued with warrants of attempted armed robbery, assault and battery high and aggravated, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

