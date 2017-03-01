Report: Todd Kohlhepp held second woman captive in storage container

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

According to arrest warrants, when investigators found Kala Brown chained up on suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp's property, it wasn't the first time he had confined a woman in a storage container.

More than 100 pages of documents released from Spartanburg County officials revealed disturbing new details in the investigation into the kidnapping of Brown and the homicides of Charlie Carver, Johnny and Meagan Coxie, Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder.

Brown, who spoke out on Dr. Phil in February as her first public interview, said when she was abducted, Kohlhepp shot her boyfriend, Carver, in front of her three times in the chest. After Carver's body was uncovered on Kohlhepp's 95-acre property in Woodruff, the Spartanburg County coroner confirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Kohlhepp is then accused of kidnapping Brown and holding her, chained up by the neck with a ball gag in her mouth, in a storage container. Brown opened up to Dr. Phil McGraw about being sexually assaulted by Kolhepp twice a day, every day while she was in custody.

On Feb. 24., a grand jury indicted Kohlhepp on 14 charges, including the murders of the seven deceased victims and the kidnapping and sexual assault of Brown.

In an incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies said Kohlhepp confessed to the murders of the Coxies, who were slain in 2015.

Kohlhepp reportedly brought the Coxies to his Wofford Road property on Dec. 19, 2015 to give them cleaning supplies after hiring them to clean and maintain houses he had for sale.

After arriving at the property, Kolhepp claimed Johnny Coxie pulled out a knife and attempted to rob him, according to the report. Investigators said Kolhepp told them he shot Johnny Coxie twice in the chest before tackling Meagan Coxie and placing her in restraints. The restraints were described in the report as "handcuffs and leg irons."

The report bears similarities to the account detailed by Brown on Dr. Phil, where she said she was hired to clean properties for the real estate agent. She said he insisted she bring Carver with her on the day he was killed and she was taken.

“He said it was easier to control someone if you took someone they loved," Brown said.

According to the report, Kohlhepp disposed of Johnny Coxie's body by burying him next to his gravel driveway. He reportedly confessed to holding Megan Coxie for the next six days in a storage container on the property, chained to the rear wall.

Brown, in her interview on Dr. Phil, said she was also chained to the back wall of the storage container, which was approximately three feet wide.

On Christmas 2015, Kolhepp reportedly took Meagan Coxie out of the container and, as she walked in front of him, he shot her in the back of the head. The report states he "claims to have done this because she upset him."

Brown said she believes Coxie was killed because she fought back.

The incident report indicates Meagan Coxie was buried in a shallow grave next her husband. During their autopsies, the coroner said injuries found on both their bodies were consistent with the events described by Kolhepp.

After Brown and the bodies of Carver and the Coxies were found on his property, Kohlhepp reportedly confessed to the 2003 Superbike Motorsports quadruple homicide.

According to the incident reports, when investigators were called to the scene on Parris Bridge Road on Nov. 6, 2003, the four victims were found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. The case remained unsolved until Kohlhepp's reported confession. The report states, "Kolhepp gave details specific that only the killer would know."

Kolhepp faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted on the numerous counts of murder he faces.

A public defender has been appointed to him since his assets are in the control of a receiver.

