Storms are out, the chill returns

Storms have moved out, and now the chill will push in!

It will be breezy today with highs staying in the 50s and 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

The coldest night will be Friday night with a low of 31 in the Upstate and 26 for the mountains. We could see a frost advisory or freeze warning issued for the Upstate and Piedmont areas since the growing season has begun already.

The weekend is looking dry and seasonably cool with highs near 60 in the Upstate and 50s for the mountains.

