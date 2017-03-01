City of Greenville offers transportation, parking information for SEC Tournament

Due to the SEC Tournament, the City of Greenville has worked with event officials and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena staff to address issues such as traffic flow and parking that will affect both event attendees, residents and business owners.

SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament schedule will often coincide with regular business hours and Greenville’s normal peak traffic times.To reduce the amount of vehicular traffic to the arena, the City announced that there will be a free park and ride service to transport fans from Redemption Church at 635 Haywood Road to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena during the days and times listed bellow:

Haywood Road Park & Ride Schedule

Wednesday, March 1

9:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

10:15 a.m. – Midnight

Friday, March 3

10:15 a.m. – Midnight

Park and ride passengers will be picked up and dropped off in front of the arena box office.

The City stated people can also utilize Greenlink’s downtown trolleys to get to and from the tournament. The trolleys will service the Bon Secours Wellness Arena during the following times:

Trolley Schedule

Thursday, March 2

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.



Friday, March 3

6 p.m. – 11 p.m.



Saturday, March 4

4 p.m. – 11 p.m.



Sunday, March 5

1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

People can download the Trolley Tracker app for real-time trolley locations by searching for “Greenville Trolley Tracker” in Google Play or Apple iOS App Store. The trolley route map is available at their website.

For people who drive downtown and wish to park near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, event parking will be available at the City's Church Garage at 320 North Church Street for $6.

For those willing to park farther away, parking will also be available in other City garages at their regular daily rate (including the first hour free), with the exception of the Liberty Square Garage in which there will be no daily parking available on weekdays.

Accessible parking is located in the Premium Seat Parking Lot between the Church Street Garage and the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on a limited, first-come-first-served basis. Additional accessible parking is located in the Church Street Garage. All vehicles requiring accessible parking must have the proper decal displayed from the rear view mirror or have an applicable license plate.

There will be a bag policy for the entrance into the bag tournament, bags that do not satisfy the following guidelines will not be permitted in the arena:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (with or without a handle or strap)

Officers from the Greenville Police Department will be providing traffic control on streets around the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

