Threat of severe weather prompts closings, event delays - FOX Carolina 21

LIST

Threat of severe weather prompts closings, event delays

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Severe weather is expected to move through the Carolinas on Wednesday.

The system could bring strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and lighting to the mountains from 3 to 7 p.m. and the Upstate from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ahead of the possible inclement weather, the following event delays and closings were announced:

  • Wednesday's Furman-UNC Asheville baseball game postponed until April 25 at 6 p.m.
  • Graham County Schools closed 2 hours early
  • Madison County Schools closed 1.5 hours early

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.