Threat of severe weather prompts closings, event delays

Severe weather is expected to move through the Carolinas on Wednesday.

The system could bring strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and lighting to the mountains from 3 to 7 p.m. and the Upstate from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ahead of the possible inclement weather, the following event delays and closings were announced:

Wednesday's Furman-UNC Asheville baseball game postponed until April 25 at 6 p.m.

Graham County Schools closed 2 hours early

Madison County Schools closed 1.5 hours early

