Cherrydale's Chick-fil-A to close for remodeling

A popular Chick-fil-A restaurant in Greenville County is getting a face lift.

The location on Poinsett Highway announced it will close on Thursday at 10 p.m. for a remodeling project, which will take several weeks. The remodel includes the interior and the parking lot.

It is expected to reopen on April 6.

