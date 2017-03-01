I-26 eastbound traffic reopens after grass fire - FOX Carolina 21

I-26 eastbound traffic reopens after grass fire

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Crews were called to a grass fire along Interstate 26 on Wednesday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the fire occurred in the woods near Exit 21 for U.S. 29 just before 3 p.m.

Dispatchers confirmed firefighters were responding to the scene.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers said the roadway had reopened.

