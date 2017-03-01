Haywood Mall to host Clemson championship celebration

Clemson fans can score autographs from some of their favorite players at the Haywood Mall.

The mall announced it will host the Clemson Tigers Championship Celebration on Mar. 18 at 10 a.m.

Deshaun Watson, Ben Boulware, Jordan Leggett, Wayne Gallman, Jadar Johnson and Artavis Scott will be there to meet Tiger fans and sign autographs.

The autograph schedule is as follows:

Jadar Johnson - 10 a.m. Artavis Scott - 11 a.m. Deshaun Watson - 12 p.m. Ben Boulware - 1 p.m. Jordan Leggett - 3 p.m. Wayne Gallman - 4 p.m.

Guests can bring their own items to be signed or purchase items such as footballs, helmets and photos at the event to be autographed. For an additional cost, fans can pose for a professional photo with the athletes.

This is the only scheduled autograph signing appearance in South Carolina.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online here. Tickets will also be on sale at nine Palmetto Moon stores in South Carolina on Mar. 3, including the location at Haywood Mall.

Click here for more information.

