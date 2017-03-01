AMC announces new branding for former Carmike theaters

Former Carmike movie theaters in the Carolinas are going to look different after a merger with AMC Theaters.

In November 2016, officials announced a $1.2 billion merger between Carmike Cinemas and AMC, combining for a total of 600 locations across 45 states.

On Wednesday, AMC announced new branding which will begin rolling out at the recently-acquired Carmike locations, which includes theaters in North and South Carolina.

Beginning in March, Carmike 10 on River Hills Road will be rebranded as AMC Classic River Hills 10. In April, Carmike Wynnsong 7 on John B White Senior Boulevard in Spartanburg will change to AMC Classic Spartanburg 8.

Both theaters, as part of AMC's classic brand, are expected to adopt Carmike's "America's Hometown Theatres" tagline and offer classics like refillable annual popcorn buckets, nachos, pretzel bites, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and a MacGuffins bar.

AMC Dine-In, another brand, will be coming to approximately 60 locations across the U.S. Four hundred theaters will take on AMC Theatres branding, offering reclining seats, IMAX and Prime at AMC.

AMC said changing theaters are not expected to see significant changes in ticket prices, but audiences are encouraged to download the new AMC mobile app when their location is rebranded.

