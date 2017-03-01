City of Greenville announces upcoming road closures

The City of Greenville announced upcoming road closures in downtown.

Coffee Street, from Main Street to Brown Street, will be closed beginning Thursday, during the day. The work is expected to take from 2 to 3 days. This closure will allow KSBG Plumbing to install a sewer service at 18 East Coffee Street. Coffee Street will reopen nightly when work is not being performed.

South Main Street, from Markley Street to Wardlaw Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for the Reedy River Rivalry.

