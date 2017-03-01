Silver Alert canceled after missing NC woman was located in Florida

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a woman who had been missing since Feb. 25 was located in Florida.

Deputies said 25-year-old Margie "Leann" Frizzell was last seen around 12:40 a.m. walking away from Restwell Home, an assisted living facility, on Highway 221. She reportedly got into a car with a unknown subject traveling north on Highway 221.

Investigators said the driver may have been male with shoulder-length hair that is much shorter on one side than the other. The vehicle is believed to be black or dark in color.

Frizzle is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as 5 feet tall and 235 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless, knee-length floral dress and dark shoes.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that Frizzell had been located in Florida and was safe. Deputies offered their thanks to law enforcement agencies in Jackson County and Calhoun County, Florida, for their assistance in locating Frizzell.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.