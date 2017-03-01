New proposals could change golf rules

When Bill Magaw gets into the swing of things, he finds his rhythm on the golf course.

"Every shot is different, every golf course is different. So, it's always a challenge," Magaw said.

He started playing the game of golf 50 years ago.

"You can play at any age until you can't play anymore," he said.

And now members of the U.S. Golf Association are taking a shot at some new golf proposals which would reduce the number of rules from 34 to 24 and speed up the game.

"I hear a lot of people say- 'I don't want to take four or five hours out of my day to play a round of golf,'" Magaw said.

Rules like a hole-in-one and a birdie are still in the playbook.

"A birdie is when you make less than you're supposed on a hole," James Cadieu said.

He's the general manager at Cross Winds Par 3 Golf Course in Greenville. He doesn't mind some rule proposals like caddies who would have to move right before a player takes a stance.

"They're lining up a player- which is really and advantage," Cadieu said.

Another proposal, no more penalties for fixing pitch marks or holes on the greens.

"Say you got a 3-footer and you got a huge hole in front of the green you got to put through," Cadieu said.

He believes these proposals if adopted, will modernize the game and attract new players.

"That's one of the benefits of playing at Cross Winds- here you can play 18 holes in two hours," Cadieu said.

"They just want to have fun and go."

And Magaw would like more players to take a swing at the game he loves and respects.

"Always be humble because no matter how how good you think you are, the next time o play you're not going to be as good as you thought you were," Cadieu.

