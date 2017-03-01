Forest City Ford dealership damaged in storms

A Forest Citycar dealership was damaged as severe storms moved through western North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Sisk Family Ford dealership was damaged on Oak Street, leaving part of its roof collapsed.

"You hate to see personal property damage and this is my personal property so we are going to fix it and get back to doing business like we normally do," owner Gene Sisk said.

Sisk said a few cars sustained some scratches but none were heavily damaged. He said he was most grateful that no one was hurt.

""(The storm) really rattled the glass in the building but like I say fortunately it didn't bust it, that's 90 mile-per-hour wind proof glass," Sisk said. "If the glass had broken it would've been a major problem luckily it didn't so nobody got hurt we just got wet which we'll dry so we're fortunate that no one got hurt and that's all that matters anyway."."

The National Weather Service reported trees and power lines down near Oak Street as well.

Below is video footage from SC Watson of the damage:

Click here to see more photos of the damage.

