Hundreds of Greenville Co. residents still without power following severe storms in Upstate

On Friday morning, hundreds of people in the Carolinas were still without power after storms ripped through the area on Wednesday and Duke Energy said it may be Friday evening before all service is restored.

Widespread power outages

Police and fire crews were on the scene of a downed power line on a vehicle in Greenville near McDaniel Avenue and McIver Street. Officials said one person was in the vehicle as the live power line sat on top of the car.

Duke Energy crew members were able to turn the power off and remove the line. The occupant was able to drive away safely.

FOX Carolina has also been keeping up with power outage reports in the area. A Duke Energy official said at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that there were about 23,000 without power in the Upstate with 17,000 of those customers in Greenville County alone.

By 6 a.m. Friday, the number was down to 540 outages in Greenville County.

About 75 outages were still being reported in Spartanburg County as well.

The estimated time of restoration for most Upstate customers is about 6 p.m. Friday.

Storm damage reports

Eyewitnesses shared photos and video of torrential downpours and large hail falling across the region as others dealt with wide spread power outages due to downed power lines and trees.

The National Weather Service (NWS) released a number of storm alerts Wednesday evening. Those alerts pertaining to the Upstate area include:

Broken power pole toppled onto house near Hudson Mill in Greenville

Roofing material blown off building at Bob Jones University; tree branches (8 inches in diameter) snapped off

The roofing at the Sisk Family Ford dealership has was also damaged in Forest City as the severe storm ripped through and the roof collapsed. Viewers shared photo and video of the damage.

A Spartanburg County church suffered extensive damage during Wednesday night’s storms when the church steeple collapsed, crashing through the roof and into cars.

The damage occurred at Green Pond Baptist Church in Woodruff during the Wednesday evening church service.

