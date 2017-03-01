Firefighters on scene of mill fire in Oconee Co., at least 4 stories burned

Scene of Newry Mill fire in Oconee Co. (March 1, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Fire crews are on scene of a mill fire in Oconee County Wednesday evening.

According to the Corinth-Shiloh Fire Department, firefighters are on scene of the mill fire at Newry Mill in Seneca.

A witness on scene submitted pictures of the scene showing apparent flames coming from the area.

As of 10:30 p.m. the fire had been extinguished. It was contained to an elevator shaft at the rear of the building, officials say.

The fire burned upwards of four stories, fire officials said.

The Newry Mill has been abandoned for 25 years. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

