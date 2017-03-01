Severe storms in Upstate cause power outages, traffic light defects

Several reports of traffic light defects were made on Wednesday as severe storms ripped through the Upstate.

The SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system said the following areas had traffic light defects as of 9 p.m.

Greenville County - Anderson Ridge Road at S Bennetts Bridge Road Greenville County - Jonesville Road at Woodruff Road Greenville County - Edwards Road at E Lee Road

Power outages were also reported across the area including on Pelham and Haywood Roads which could lead to traffic light defects.

Drivers who come across defective traffic lights should treat the intersection as a 4-way stop.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.