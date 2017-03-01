Dispatchers see spike in calls during severe storms Wednesday

Dustin Sherbert has been in the Greenville Police Department’s dispatch for five years. Every time a storm comes through things pick up at the dispatch center.

"With storms like this, you will get a huge spike,” explained Sherbert. ”You'll get 911 calls rolling over, power lines down, wind damage, trees down."

His staff was prepared for the severe weather threat that hit the Upstate early Wednesday evening.

"We rely on each other, training, team work. Just pulling all that together,” explained Sherbert.

Once the storm hit, power lines went down, some even caught fire and tress began falling. As Sherbet predicted, calls flooded in immediately. Like dispatchers, Duke Energy crews are prepared for possible storm damage.

"We have several operations centers strategically scattered around the Upstate,” explained Sherbert. “Greenville, Spartanburg and surrounding areas - we're more than ready to respond to whatever we might see in the way of outages that may come this way."

Once the storm hit, dozens of calls came pouring into dispatch, and about 40 minutes after, those calls calmed down for the dispatchers in Greenville.

