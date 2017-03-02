Simpsonville named safest SC city in new list from SafeWise

Simpsonville was named the safest city in South Carolina according to a new list from SafeWise, a company that reviews home security systems online.

SafeWise said it based its 2017 list of the Safest Cities in South Carolina on the most current FBI Crime Report.

“It is always great to get an opportunity to recognize that hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Simpsonville Police Department for their efforts to make Simpsonville a safe place” Captain Mike Hanshaw stated in a news release. “Simpsonville is a great place to live and work thanks to the contributions of our city leaders and Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Fire Departments. We take great pride in protecting our town.”

Hanshaw said the citizens of Simpsonville also play a major role in keeping the city safe.

“It takes the efforts of the entire community. The partnerships that the city and our police department has built with residents and businesses are contributors to Simpsonville achieving this honor.”

Several other Upstate cities also made the top 20 list. Mauldin was listed at number 8, Fountain in at 12, Duncan at 13, Lyman at 14, Wellford at 15, Pacolet at 16, and Greer at 20.

Greenville was ranked the 55th safest city in the report. Spartanburg was down the list at 83. Pickens was the lowest ranked Upstate city at 88.

Click here to read the full list and details on how Safewise ranked each city.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.