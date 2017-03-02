Portion of McDaniel Ave. closed due to downed tree, power lines

McDaniel Avenue was blocked off at McIver Street in Greenville Thursday morning after storms Wednesday evening sent a tree and power lines crashing down.

Power was out in the area as well.

More than 5,000 outages were being reported across Greenville County Thursday morning. Duke Energy said it may take until 9 p.m. to get service restored in all areas.

