Sunny and cooler today

High pressure is building into the region, and that will set the stage for calm and sunny weather lasting into the weekend.

Today will feature a northwesterly breeze that will usher in some cooler air. Expect highs to reach the 50s in the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky. A chilly Thursday night is ahead with lows in the 30s.

After a freeze Saturday morning, afternoon highs will return to the 60s by Sunday. Expect a mostly sunny sky each day with no chance of rain.

The spring-like warmth lasts into next week,, and a few spotty showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. A better chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms arrives by Wednesday.

