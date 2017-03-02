Coffee Street in downtown Greenville to close for sewer construction

A road closure will begin Thursday on a section of Coffee Street in downtown Greenville as plumbing crews add sewer service at 18 East Coffee Street, city officials said.

The section of Coffee Street from Main Street to Brown Street, will be closed during the day and will reopen nightly when work is not being performed.

Officials said the sewer work will likely take two to three days to complete.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.