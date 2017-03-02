Storms send church steeple crashing through roof, into cars

Daytime look at the damage (FOX Carolina/ Mar. 2 2017)

Another look at the damage (Courtesy: Dorothy White)

A Spartanburg County church suffered extensive damage during Wednesday night’s storms.

The damage occurred at Green Pond Baptist Church in Woodruff during the Wednesday evening church service.

Pastor Ricky Vines said the heavy winds knocked the steeple over and through the roof of the church around 7 p.m. Portions of the steeple also hit three cars.

The church is a three-story building and worshipers were in the lower level of the church when the damage occurred.

“Everyone was in a well-protected area and no one was hurt,” Vines said.

The church is 213 years old and was last remodeled in the 1950s, Vines said.

Vines said church members will return to the site Wednesday morning to get a better look at the damage and begin cleanup.

