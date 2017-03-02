Trees fall onto Greenville apartment building

Photo of another tree on the apartment building (Courtesy: Carla McKay)

Photo of the trees on the apartment building (Courtesy: Carla McKay)

Wednesday night’s storms sent trees crashing into the rood of a Greenville apartment building.

Carla McKay said trees fell on a building at Hampton Forest Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

McKay said no one was hurt.

“We all just got in the halls,” McKay said of the apartment building residents. “The hail was unreal. The wind was shaking the windows as the trees hit it, and it felt like the apartment was crashing down.”

The storms also knocked out power to thousands across the area and left behind a trail of damage across the area.

Click here to see more storm damage photos.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.