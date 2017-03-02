Upstate residents fearful ahead of storm

One Upstate city saw heavy damage from a tornado in November. Houses are still being repaired and when new storms arise now, they worry about the possibility of more severe weather. That includes on family that lost everything!
The Thomasons watched their land being cleared as the wind picked up ahead of a predicted storm Wednesday evening. Crews tore down snapped and broken trees from last November When a tornado came through the Simpsonville area damaging many homes. Clayton Thomason said, "We had ours get destroyed and we're still out of a home and we're praying we don't have another tornado."
Clayton Thomason said he prays each time there are severe weather predictions in the region. He and his wife are staying in a family member’s home until they get one of their own again. "We just hate to see more bad weather like we had back in November cause we lost our home and a lot of people around here got their houses tore up,” he said. He added, rebuilding is hard especially when you’re still recovering from previous devastation.
In many communities, tarps still cover many of those homes damaged in last year's tornado. Emergency workers say, it is a reminder of the kind of damage tornadoes can do, how long it can take to recover, and the need to heed any severe weather watches or warnings. Chief Wesley Williams with the Simpsonville fire department said, he believes people in the area pay more attention to emergency advice now.
"It’s been years since an event like that has taken place so I think the awareness level has increased since the event."
He added, he’s also hoping the preparedness level has increased as well. Chief Williams said, "have what we call an emergency pack with a ziplock bag with extra batteries, flashlight, contact information because you know you need to grab that stuff and everybody needs to get together in one spot."
If a tornado warning is issued, that one spot should be the lowest most interior room in your home away from windows. Williams says, keeping your family together in one safe location.
The American Red Cross has safety advice as well and specific items you should keep in emergency kits. You can see that information in the link below.
http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/tornado#About
