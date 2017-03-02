Police: Man robbed radio station worker, exposed himself, threatened to kill victim's family

A Union man was arrested after police said he robbed a worker at the WBCU radio station in January.

35-year-old Tracy Bishop was arrested on Wednesday.

According to investigative reports, Bishop was asking radio station employees for gas money on Jan. 14 and the victim, a 20-year-old man, offered him $5. The victim told police Bishop left and then returned to give the $5 bill back and said he needed more money. When the victim said he did not have more money, he said Bishop told him to go to the ATM down the street. The victim said he asked Bishop to leave, but instead Bishop exposed himself and offered to have sex with the victim. A scuffle ensued and reports state the suspect forced his way into the building, took the victim’s wallet, and stole four $20 bills. Bishop then reportedly gave the wallet back with the rest of the victim’s money still inside and fled.

Reports state Bishop also threatened to blow up the victim’s car, kill his parents, and kill the owner of the radio station if the victim called police.

Bishop was charged with robbery and obscene exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.