Stir-fry mix sold at Aldi being recalled due to listeria concerns

Versa Marketing Inc. is recalling 4,089 cases of frozen stir fry mix sold at Aldi stores that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems. Healthy people may also experience high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The product being recalled is Fusia Szechuan Stir fry sold in 21-ounce bags.

The recalled bags will have UPC code 041498-178864 and a best by date of 6-14-18.

The company has not received any reports of illnesses and the recall is voluntary, the FDA said.

Customers are urged to throw the product away or to contact the company at 1-877-228-6814.

