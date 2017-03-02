SC man charged with possession of explosives, child porn

A New Ellenton man charged in connection to multiple homemade explosives found at the scene of several fires around Aiken County has now been charged with possession of child pornography.

Media outlets report 31-year-old Michael David Barnwell is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of possession, manufacture or transport of destructive device or explosive.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday it will be prosecuting Barnwell on the sexual exploitation charges after investigators found child pornography in his possession.

Barnwell was arrested on Jan. 13. Sheriff Michael Hunt says investigators believe Barnwell made homemade explosive devices that were connected to several brush fires in the area.

It's unclear if Barnwell has an attorney.

