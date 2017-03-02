Police: 3 men sought in Walmart gift card theft

Waynesville police are searching for three men accused of fraudulently obtaining $3,500 in gift cards from the Waynesville Walmart.

Police said the incident happened on Feb. 17 at the Sporting Goods register.

Police said one man grabbed seven $500 gift cards, then reached over the register and loaded the cards while telling the cashier how to do his job.

The three men then left in a red car, police said.

A previous incident occurred on Feb. 7 at the Walmart and police said a similar case is being investigated in Asheville.

Detectives urge businesses to make their employees aware of such tactics and ask anyone with information to call Det. Sgt. Tamara VanderDay at 828-456-5363 x 2118.

