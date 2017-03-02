Police: 17-year-old arrested after shooting in Hendersonville

Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department have arrested a teenager wanted in connection with a shooting.

Officers received reports of shots fired around 4:45 a.m. near Holmes Street on Feb 28. Shortly thereafter, police were called to Pardee Hospital where an 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Mission Hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

After finding "significant evidence" at the shooting scene on Holmes Street, police said they charged 17-year-old Nathaniel Charles Smith of Fletcher.

Smith, who is also known as "Kamo," should was considered armed and dangerous while officers were looking for him, they said.

Officers say Smith turned himself in to the Brevard Police Department on March 6. He was then transported to Hendersonville where he was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill while inflicting serious bodily injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, reports state.

Smith is behind bars at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $1,160,000 secure bond.

