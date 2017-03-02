WNC man pleads guilty to federal arson charge after fall wildfires

A Franklin man pleaded guilty in federal court to arson charges after intentionally setting fires in the Nantahala National Forest in October and November.

The US Attorney’s office said Keith Eugene Mann, 49, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.

US Forest Service agents said Mann admitted before his arrest in December that he had set the fires because he “was just bored” and “wanted to see something burn” after his wife left him.

The fires burned 16 acres in Macon County.

