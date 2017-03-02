WNC man pleads guilty to federal arson charge after fall wildfir - FOX Carolina 21

WNC man pleads guilty to federal arson charge after fall wildfires

Posted: Updated:
Keith Mann (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention) Keith Mann (Source: Buncombe Co. Detention)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A Franklin man pleaded guilty in federal court to arson charges after intentionally setting fires in the Nantahala National Forest in October and November.

The US Attorney’s office said Keith Eugene Mann, 49, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.

US Forest Service agents said Mann admitted before his arrest in December that he had set the fires because he “was just bored” and “wanted to see something burn” after his wife left him.

The fires burned 16 acres in Macon County.

PREVIOUSLY: North Carolina man says he set wildfires because he was bored

 Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.