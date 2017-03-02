Upstate woman pleads guilty in DUI crash killing unborn child

An Upstate woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involvement in a drunk driving crash that injured a pregnant victim and killed her unborn child.

In September 2015, Ashley Michelle Bridges, 24, was intoxicated when she crashed into the back of a car stopped at a red light on Sulphur Springs Road. The car which was struck was pushed into oncoming traffic and hit by an SUV.

A pregnant passenger in the car was taken to the hospital where officials said she lost her baby due to injuries from the collision. The driver of the car was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bridges was uninjured in the crash.

Bridges was charged with felony DUI involving death and two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. She pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

The Solicitor's Office confirmed she was sentenced to eight years in prison suspended down to one year active time and three years probation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Troopers: Woman charged with DUI injured pregnant woman, killed unborn child

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.