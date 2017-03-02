Upstate woman pleads guilty in DUI crash killing unborn child

Police say an inmate received a lot more than just sound legal advice from his attorney on her visits to the Clark County Detention Center.More >
Anderson County deputies are on scene of a reported shooting involving a motorcycle driver Saturday morning, per dispatch.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >
Dispatchers said two people were shot at a Pendleton apartment complex Friday night.More >
A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the child fell from a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river and several people jumped in to help her, authorities said Tuesday.More >
It's only been little more than four months, but it appears Barack and Michelle Obama are so enamored with their posh DC rental home, they've plunked down a whopping $8.1 million to purchase it.More >
The suspect in an officer-involved shooting with Newberry Police is now out of the hospital and has been officially charged, according to SLED.More >
A mom found a 'monster' spider in her son’s bedroom, and experts say it's not even from the U.S.More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
A memorial site was set up at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in honor of fallen Deputy Devin Hodges. (6/2/17)
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of best counties to raise a family in South Carolina.More >
