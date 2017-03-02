Sheriff: 2 arrested after 'violent' bank robbery

The Madison County sheriff said two people were arrested in an armed robbery Wednesday at the First Citizen’s bank on Highway 25.

“This was a very violent bank robbery,” Sheriff Buddy Harwood said.

Joshua Fuller and Maylynn Roberts were charged with two counts of armed robbery after the incident. Fuller is also charged with four counts of use of a deadly weapon.

Harwood said Fuller walked into the bank in a camouflage hat, approached a teller, then pulled out a gun and demanded money. Fuller reportedly handed tellers two garbage bags and demanded they fill the sacks with all the cash in the bank.

Harwood said Fuller also fired the gun, sending one bullet into the ceiling and another sailing past a teller’s head. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Fuller also robbed a customer inside the bank, stealing $400, the sheriff said.

Roberts was waiting in a car that was circling the parking lot and the duo fled in the vehicle.

Deputies caught up with the suspects about a mile and a half from the bank.

Harwood said the duo may face federal charges.

