Pelzer man wins lottery, surprises wife with vacation

An Upstate woman is coming home from work to a pretty sweet surprise.

Her husband bought a Mega Millions ticket for the Feb. 21 drawing and missed the jackpot by only one digit. For getting four of the five numbers right and buying the multiplier, He's taking home $25,000.

The Pelzer man said he's planning to surprise his wife with a vacation.

“It should be an exciting afternoon,” he said.

The odds of winning $5,000 in Mega Millions are one in 739,688.

The winning ticket was sold at Cokers in Piedmont, which will receive a commission of $250.

