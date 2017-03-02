Deputies: Pair arrested after investigators find stolen truck, motorcycle

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after an investigation on Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called to Old Seneca Road in regards to a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived on scene, deputies said they located 31-year-old Michael Lee Mauldin with a motorcycle and and a pickup truck near a wooded area.

Deputies said they ran the tags on both vehicles and learned they had been stolen. Pieces of the ignition switch to the motorcycle were found on the ground nearby, investigators said.

A witness told deputies a woman left the scene when deputies arrived. She was identified as 30-year-old Leslie Spearman Harvey and located in the woods nearby. Deputies said they learned she had an outstanding bench warrant.

Both of the suspects were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Mauldin is charged with receiving stolen goods and malicious injury to personal property. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

