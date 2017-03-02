Official: Minor crash with semi-truck delays Greenville Co. scho - FOX Carolina 21

Official: Minor crash with semi-truck delays Greenville Co. school bus

GREENVILLE, SC

The Greenville County School District said a school bus was struck by a semi-truck on Interstate 26 on Wednesday.

According to a district spokesperson, three Chandler Creek school buses were traveling back from a trip in Charleston when a hail storm stopped traffic. Officials said when traffic resumed, a semi-truck in front of one of the buses reversed and struck the bus.

No students were injured in the collision.

The students were picked up by another bus on the trip and parents were notified.

