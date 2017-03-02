Authorities probe death of inmate stabbed at SC prison

Officials say a South Carolina prison inmate has died after he was stabbed by another inmate.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe told media outlets 27-year-old Kendrick Hoover died Wednesday from stab wounds.

In 2014, Hoover began serving a 15-year sentence for charges including second-degree burglary and strong-arm robbery in Evans Correctional Institution, a medium-security facility near the North Carolina border. Records show his projected release date was 2023.

Corrections officials say Hoover had been sanctioned several times for possessing contraband.

No additional information on Hoover's death or the name of the inmate accused of attacking him has been released.

Sharpe says Corrections' police services are investigating Hoover's death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.