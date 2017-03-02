Deputies searching for wanted Oconee Co. man

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man with three outstanding warrants.

Deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Timothy Logan Compton of Seneca.

Compton is reportedly wanted after narcotics agents searched his property on Evatt Road. The search warrant was issued after the suspect was charged with distributing methamphetamine.

Compton was not home at the time of the search and investigators said they have not located him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.