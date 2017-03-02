Chilly today, freezing tonight

A more winter-like patter will settle in for Friday and the weekend, then milder air and showers returns next week.

Nothing but blue sky today, with highs warming into the low to mid 50s, which is actually cooler than normal for this time of year! A strong breeze will continue from the northwest, so make sure to keep a jacket with you at all times.

Tonight will bring a widespread freeze, with lows down to 29 in the Upstate and 23 in the mountains. You might wonder if this is a late freeze, but we can actually see nights near freezing through early May in the Upstate and late May in the mountains!

Expect sunshine throughout the weekend, with Saturday being the cooler of the two days. Expect 50s on Saturday, and 60s on Sunday, with slightly cooler readings in the mountains.

Our next chance for rain will come Tuesday, as some milder air moves in as well.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.