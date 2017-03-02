SLED files additional charges against suspect after officer-involved shooting

After an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in February, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the suspect is facing additional weapons charges.

Coax Arnold Sanford V, 24, was arrested on Feb. 11 after deputies said he led them on brief chase which ended in the middle of Blackjack Road. Deputies said shots were fired from Sanford's vehicle and a deputy returned fire.

Sanford and a passenger suffered gunshot wounds during the incident.

Deputies said Sanford was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center after he received medical treatment at the hospital.

He was initially charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of a possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

SLED agents said they filed charges on Thursday against Sanford for pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Investigators have identified Sanford as the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting in December 2015.

