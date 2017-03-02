Upstate man convicted of shooting couple in head, binding woman with duct tape

An Inman man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted for murdering a man in 2015.

Jason Andrew Cash, 25, and Steven Richard Lewis, 29, were arrested after a deadly robbery in May 2015 at a home on Highway 11 in Chesnee.

The crime was reported when a female victim ran to a neighbor's door in her underwear with her mouth taped shut and her hands taped behind her back. The neighbor reportedly removed the duct tape at which time the woman, who appeared bloodied and injured, asked him to check on her boyfriend.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found 40-year-old Carey Michael Mauldin dead in his home. The coroner said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The female victim was also shot in the head but survived her injuries.

Cash and Lewis were charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Cash was sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday after a three-day trial.

Charges against Lewis are still pending.

